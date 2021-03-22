Wooden bridge on Western Downs road to be replaced

A major road linking Roma to the Western Downs will undergo major roadworks as an old wooden bridge is replaced.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) has started construction to replace the Tchanning

Creek Bridge on Roma-Condamine Road at Moraby.

The $9.7 million project will improve safety and efficiency by replacing the single-lane wooden bridge

with a new concrete two-lane bridge.

This new bridge will be able to accommodate heavy vehicles and will have improved flood immunity.

Works started in March and are scheduled to be completed in October 2021, weather and construction

conditions permitting.

The works are being carried out between 6:00am and 6:00pm, Monday to Friday, and motorists can expect minor delays.

A side-track is being constructed for traffic to use while the bridge is being replaced.

In early April temporary signals will be installed and traffic will be transitioned to the sidetrack, under a one-way reversible flow.

There will be a reduced speed limit in place and signage to direct traffic safely through the site.

TMR is asking motorists to drive to the traffic conditions and obey all signage and instructions from traffic controllers during construction works.

For more information about the Tchanning Creek Bridge replacement, contact TMR on 07 4639 0777

or email DownsSWR.Office@tmr.qld.gov.au.

For up-to-date information on traffic disruptions, visit the QLDTraffic website at www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au,

call 13 19 40 or download the QLDTraffic app from the app store.