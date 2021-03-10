WOMEN’S DAY: Rural firey leading by example in Western Downs

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: Tolmah Rural Fire Brigade First Officer Janice Pittaway was profiled among several other inspiring women for International Women’s Day. Picture: Contributed

Girl power is on show at the Tolmah Rural Fire Brigade, with first officer Janice Pittaway leading a crusade to encourage more women to fight fires and extinguish gender norms.

Originally moving from Victoria to the Western Downs three and a half years ago, Mrs Pittaway joined the rural fireys to be a part of her new found community, and took to it like a duck in water.

“I joined up to be an auxiliary firefighter, and then I ended up being the truck driver to help them out,” Mrs Pittaway said.

“After that I decided to finally become a full rural firefighter.”

When she first joined, she was taken under the wing of the first officer, and took up his role following his passing in 2019.

During her first few years, she was one of the only active woman firefighter on the ground, but since her arrival she’s been able to encourage more female volunteers.

“There’s five female firefighters including myself,” she said.

“Some days we’ll have jobs on and it’ll be an all girl crew, it’s amazing.”

Mrs Pittaway said the camaraderie partnered with the adrenaline rush led to her sticking around in the Rural Fire Service.

“You’re out there in the thick of it, and you have that camaraderie between you and your teammates,” she said.

“Then you’re working with other brigades, and you’re all working together towards that one goal.”

