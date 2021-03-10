WOMEN’S DAY: Councillor never lets gender stand in her way

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: Western Downs councillor Megan James was profile among several other inspiring Dalby women for International Women’s Day. Picture: File

Growing up in an idyllic family life on a cotton and grain farm just outside Dalby, Western Downs councillor Megan James has been crusading for women in the workplace for decades.

The local business consultant, active community member, small business owner and mother of three teenagers grew up on a local farming property, before leaving Brisbane for university and work.

She returned 12 years later, and worked as a communications-marketing manager of regional firm BMO Accountants, while moonlighting as a former Dalby Chamber of Commerce board member.

She has worked alongside men on her farm and in the corporate business world, and always chose to challenge the gender roles imposed onto women from an early age.

“One typical weekend when Dad had said ‘boys come with me, Megan help your mother’,” Cr James said.

“I still remember saying ‘Dad, why can’t I help you on the farm and the boys stay and do the house chores?’”

“To his credit I was then regularly engaged in siphon throwing and cotton chipping, and Dad has always given me the impression that I can do anything I put my mind to.”

Inspired by the tenacity of her mum, Cr James never let her gender be considered as a factor in her working life, and never gave inequality the attention it craved in the workplace.

“If I was in a meeting of all men, which was common, I only ever thought about whether I had the skills and experience to be there,” Cr Jame said.

“Occasionally I knew that I was being viewed as ‘just the girl’, but I always combated that by making sure I knew my stuff, so they had no choice but to consider me a worthy equal at the table.

“We have come a long way since then, but sadly there are cultures where women are treated as lesser beings.

“We must ensure our next generation of boys and girls just don’t see gender as a barrier to achieving their dreams.”

