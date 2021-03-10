WOMEN’S DAY: Councillor looking to build region’s future

As a new term councillor and a long time community volunteer, councillor Kylie Bourne lives and breathes the Western Downs.

Cr Bourne was part of 12 committees at one point in her life in Miles, and eventually gravitated to the presidency of the Miles Historical Village Museum for 12 years.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

“That consumed a lot of my time, with my children asking me if I was going to take my swag and roll it up there since I was there so much,” Cr Bourne said.

“In the last few years I have been heavily involved in the community, where I felt a natural progression which led to me running for council.

Cr Bourne said at first, running for council appeared to be one of the “most daunting things” she had embarked on, but rose to the challenge.

“I feel honoured to be sitting at the table, and to realise that the community saw something in me that would be beneficial for the region,” she said.

“Since my background is strongly focused on the community, I’m keen to focus on our future, while also remembering our past.

“We need to meet the challenges of the next few years head on to find out where we’re headed as a region, in order to keep our region diverse and strong.

“That’s what drives and inspires me.”

Follow the Dalby Herald on Instagram @dalbyherald and Twitter @DalbyHerald

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription