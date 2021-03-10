WOMEN’S DAY: Citizen of the Year’s tireless community efforts

Western Downs Regional Citizen of the Year Marilyn Bidstrup is the living embodiment of leadership and determination, which led to her winning the top gong at the 2021 Australia Day Awards.

Mrs Bidstrup’s efforts across multiple community groups identified her as an incredible asset to her hometown Warra in the Western Downs.

Some of her accolades include the Warra Progress and Heritage Society, the Chinchilla Uniting Church, Dalby Meals on Wheels, and several other organisations and the local cotton industry.

Mrs Bidstrup also created the ‘Thousand Step Walkway’ at Warra, and the ‘History of Agriculture in Warra District’.

Speaking about International Women’s Day, she said there were hundreds of inspiring women in the Western Downs, who have achieved so much with a strong support base.

“That’s why rural people get along so well because we all support each other, and we work well together, and do things together,” she said.

“With women in our region, they strive for who they want to be, they all have opportunities available to them, and we’ll always be here to help.”

Mrs Bidstrup said she has already seen dozens of younger women coming through the ranks, ready to become leaders in the Western Downs.

“We have seen some inspirational younger women coming through, because they communicate so well in their own sectors.

“They’re doing great things in our communities, and are becoming role models for others out there.”

