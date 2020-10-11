Women of Miles get their bras out for cancer awareness

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Strong and determined women of Miles turned up in support of the McGrath Foundation for the Pink Up Your Town launch and bra hanging, on October 9, 2020, at Anzac Park. Pic: Peta McEachern

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Strong and determined women of Miles turned up in support of the McGrath Foundation for the Pink Up Your Town launch and bra hanging, on October 9, 2020, at Anzac Park. Pic: Peta McEachern

THE STRONG, passionate, and inspiring town of Miles rallied at Anzac Park to kick off their community initiative to paint the town pink for the month of October, raising awareness for breast cancer.

One of the organisers of Pink Up Your Town, Gayle Guymer, said it doesn’t take an army to make change, - just a great group of women.

“While we’re a small town, it’s amazing to see the impact a small group of people can make,” she said.

“We have such a fun, supportive, strong group of women here who are doing great things for the McGrath Foundation.”

Speaking at the event on October 8, Anne Hoffmann echoed Mrs Guymer’s sentiment.

SU: AnnE Hoffmann speaking at the Pink Up Your Town launch and bra hanging, on October 9, 2020, at Anzac Park. Pic: Peta McEachern

Mrs Hoffmann said she never would have made it through her gruelling cancer journey without the love and support of her family, and the community.

Mrs Hoffman said her life turned around in 2018 when she was rushed to hospital for a ‘heart attack’.

“But it was the cancer moving to my lymph nodes,” she said.

It’s important women get checked regularly, regardless of their age or family history - Mrs Hoffman said she had a mammogram come back clean, two years before finding out she had cancer.

PAINT THE TOWN PINK: Gayle Guymer, Cr Ian Rasmussen, Cr Kylie Bourne, and Mayor Paul McVeigh . Pic: Peta McEachern

The Western Downs Regional Council, councillors Cr Kylie Bourne, Cr Ian Rasmussen, and Mayor Paul McVeigh attended the bra hanging, in a show of support to women and families who’ve had an experience with breast cancer.

Losing an aunty and uncle to the disease, Mayor McVeigh said it was important for him to attend as cancer hits close to his heart.

BRA HANGING: Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh, handing a bra at the Pink Up Your Town launch. Pic: Peta McEachern

Pink Up Your Town are hosting a Walk for Awareness on October 17, and a Bowls for Breast Cancer on October 24 - if you’re interested in having a great time while supporting an important cause, head to Pink Up Your Town – Miles Facebook, for more information.



