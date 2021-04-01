Woman’s alleged tirade against police ends in her arrest

FACING COURT: A Chinchilla woman will appear in court following an alleged incident on March 26. Picture: File

FACING COURT: A Chinchilla woman will appear in court following an alleged incident on March 26. Picture: File

A Chinchilla woman who allegedly blocked police from entering a home and abused them was given a notice to appear for her efforts.

Police attended a Chinchilla address about 4pm on March 26 in relation to another matter.

It’s alleged the 33-year-old woman stood outside the front of the address and screamed abuse at them, and blocked their entry into the home.

The woman was asked several times to stop blocking the entrance to the home and allegedly refused.

She was arrested and given a notice to appear for obstructing police and public nuisance.

The woman will face Chinchilla Magistrates Court on April 22.

