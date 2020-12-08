Menu
31-year-old woman sentenced for possessing dangerous drugs.
News

Woman with clean criminal history was consuming ‘a gram of meth daily’

Michael Nolan
8th Dec 2020 3:30 PM
Prior to this morning, Kaylee Theresa Flanagan had never been before a judge and had, for the first 31 years of her life, maintained a clean criminal history.

But all of that passed into memory after Flanagan appeared in Queensland’s highest court, charged with one of the state’s most serious drug offences, carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in jail.

Police raided Flanagan’s Condamine home in March to find two clip-seal bags containing 6.13g of pure meth and four clip-seal bags containing 14g of cannabis,

Crown Prosecutor Shontelle Petrie said Flanagan’s possession was of mixed use, as evidenced by a “tick” sheet.

Police also located an extendible baton and drug utensils, including syringes.

Defence barrister Frank Martin said his client was a relative newcomer to drugs but soon developed a powerful addiction that consumed about a gram of meth daily.

He asked for community-based custody, with an added period of probation to give Flanagan the support in resisting her addiction.

“I have seen clients get off the drugs, they go okay for a period of time then something happens and they fall back into their old ways,” he said.

Flanagan pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs over two grams along with a range of lesser drug charges and a weapons offence.

Justice Thomas Bradley sentenced her to two years in jail, suspended for three years, with an 18-month probation order.

Originally published as Woman with clean criminal history was consuming ‘a gram of meth daily’

Toowoomba Chronicle

