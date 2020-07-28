Menu
Michelle Heather Heath waved a knife at another motorist during a road rage incident at Yeppoon.
Woman waves knife at ‘slow driver’ in road rage incident

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
28th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM
A WOMAN waved a knife at another motorist during a road rage incident at Yeppoon.

Michelle Heather Heath, 45, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 23 to possessing a knife in public.

The court heard that on March 29, a member of the public attended the Yeppoon Police Station and provided dashcam footage from their vehicle.

The vision of the incident on Adelaide Park Rd showed Heath, who was driving a blue Subaru, wave a knife out her window while pointing it in the direction of the motorist in front of her, while both were stopped at traffic lights.

When the lights turned green, Heath immediately overtook the vehicle in front by entering the wrong side of the road and accelerating.

While being questioned by police, Heath said on the day of the incident she had become frustrated with the other driver who was driving slowly and braking often.

Heath told police the knife was in her car as it was used to cut fruit.

Heath's solicitor said Heath had been to a doctor earlier that day and had received some upsetting news.

She said Heath had also recently dealt with the sudden loss of her husband from a heart attack.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Heath's behaviour was irresponsible but noted that it was out of character for her.

Heath was placed on six months' probation.

