Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a woman tragically died in the North Burnett. File Photo.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a woman tragically died in the North Burnett. File Photo.
Breaking

Woman tragically killed in horror crash north of Eidsvold

Holly Cormack
28th Mar 2021 9:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a woman tragically died following a head-on crash in Cynthia this morning.

Initial investigations indicate around 11.20am, two cars collided near the Abercorn turn-off on the Burnett Highway.

Members of the public provided first aid to the occupants of the vehicles before emergency services arrived.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, an 18-year-old Monto woman, was transported to Eidsvold hospital for treatment.

The driver of the second car, a 53-year-old Tanah Merah woman, died at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit is continuing its investigations.

Anyone with information or dashcam vision of the crash is urged to contact police.

cynthia fatal north burnett crash 2021 north burnett fatality

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One tragically killed in head-on crash north of Eidsvold

        Premium Content One tragically killed in head-on crash north of Eidsvold

        Breaking The Burnett Highway has been closed after a person was tragically killed following a head-on crash in the North Burnett.

        Chinchilla war memorial vandalised ahead of ANZAC Day

        Premium Content Chinchilla war memorial vandalised ahead of ANZAC Day

        Crime Heartless vandals desecrated Chinchilla’s WWI digger statue only a few weeks out...

        BOYCE: ‘Build the Surat Basin inland rail’

        Premium Content BOYCE: ‘Build the Surat Basin inland rail’

        News LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Callide MP Colin Boyce urges the state government to commit...