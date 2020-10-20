Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman tragically died yesterday following a horror crash last week, east of Goomeri. File Photo.
A woman tragically died yesterday following a horror crash last week, east of Goomeri. File Photo.
News

Woman tragically killed in crash east of Goomeri

Holly Cormack
19th Oct 2020 12:03 PM | Updated: 20th Oct 2020 4:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has tragically died following a two-vehicle traffic crash east of Goomeri,

Initial investigations indicate the two vehicles collided around 10.30pm Wednesday, October 14, on the Wide Bay Highway at Lower Wonga.

The 59-year-old woman, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane hospital with critical injuries, where she passed away yesterday (October 19).

The driver of the vehicle, a 58-year-old Veteran man, was injured and transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The sole occupant of the other car, a 33-year-old Kilkivan man, was critically injured at the scene of the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

fatal crashes two vehicle car crash
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Million-dollar farming opportunity up for sale in the Western Downs

        Premium Content Million-dollar farming opportunity up for sale in the Western...

        News A WESTERN Downs property ideal for local farmers looking to expand is on the market for $1.9 million.

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail

        How this Chinchilla kindy became one of Queensland’s top rated

        How this Chinchilla kindy became one of Queensland’s top...

        News IN A JOINT effort of love and support between families, the community, and staff ...

        Impending job cuts hinted at major Western Downs gas company

        Premium Content Impending job cuts hinted at major Western Downs gas company

        News ONE of the Western Downs’ largest employers is “reviewing its organisation...