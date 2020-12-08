Menu
A woman will front court charged with sexual intercourse with a child under 16.
Crime

Woman to front court for alleged child sex crime

by and JASMINE BURKE, centralianadvocate.com.au
8th Dec 2020 1:49 PM
A 22-YEAR-old woman has been arrested and is due to front court today after being charged in relation to having sex with a minor.

It will be alleged the woman travelled from interstate to Alice Springs and engaged in a sexual relationship with a young male during a period of time from October to early November.

The woman was arrested by detectives from the Southern Serious Crime division and charged with 12 counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 16.

She is scheduled to appear before Alice Springs Local Court.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

Originally published as Woman to front court for allegedly having sex with a minor

