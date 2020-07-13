Menu
ALLEGED CHEATER: An Ideraway woman faced Gayndah Magistrates court after breaching a domestic violence order. Picture: File
Crime

Woman throws chair at car after man’s alleged infidelity

Sam Turner
13th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
AN NORTH Burnett woman was arrested by police after she threw a chair at a car during a heated argument with her partner.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Gayndah Magistrates Court charged with breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Louise McConnell told the court Gayndah police were called to a residence in Ideraway on March 15 to reports of a couple fighting.

"The defendant had come home during dinner and accused the aggrieved of going to the pub and cheating on her," she said.

"An argument ensued, when the defendant went into their bedroom, pulled the fly screen off their door, and threw his clothes out of the door into the yard."

The defendant told the aggrieved she was taking the kids and going, before the aggrieved took her keys to prevent her from drink driving, the court heard.

According to court documents, the fight continued outside where it was alleged the woman hit a car with a chair, creating a large scratch on the bonnet.

Mrs McConnell told the court the couple's young children were home at the time.

 

Defence lawyer Travis George clarified the aggrieved allegedly hit the car with a rake handle, while his client had only used a chair.

Mr George told the court the defendant hit the vehicle due to her level of anger while intoxicated, saying she was "emotionally upset".

"Both parties are still together with their children and are attending relationship counselling," he said.

"They're trying to move forward, with this arising from a particularly emotional circumstance."

Magistrate Terry Duroux told the defendant even though she did have "a bit of grog on board" she had done something out of character.

He acknowledged the previous protection order from 2018, and he said he was concerned their children witnessed the fight.

"That always concerns me, but it looks like you're trying to work out your difficulties," he said.

"I hope for your sake it works out."

The woman pleaded guilty, and was fined $350.

No convictions were recorded.

