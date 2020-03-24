Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RANDOM BREATH TEST
RANDOM BREATH TEST
News

Woman three times over limit sits in car, listens to music

Staff writer
24th Mar 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRIVING while more than three times the legal limit has cost a Cannonvale woman $900 with an eight-month disqualification.

Proserpine Magistrates Court was told, on Monday, how Haley Margaret Dennan, 34, was stopped by police on Shute Harbour Road, Mandalay, on March 18, at about 5.15pm.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe said the defendant tried to reverse her Toyota Corolla away from police.

"She said she had consumed two glasses of wine at lunch," Snr Const Rowe said.

"The roadside test was positive, so she was taken to Whitsunday Police Station where she was argumentative with police. She recorded a blood alcohol concentration of .151."

Dennan, who pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor, said she was stationary at the time.

"I wasn't driving, I was sitting in the car listening to music, but the keys were in the ignition."

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said Dennan had a 'fairly good' traffic record.

He fined her $900, which he said was 'low' for a .151 reading, and disqualified her from driving for a reduced period of eight months. A conviction was recorded.

driving fines driving under the influence of liquor licence disqualification proserpine magistrates court
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus and Western Downs: all you need to know

        Coronavirus and Western Downs: all you need to know

        News In this special newsletter, we’ll help you catch up with all you need to know about coronavirus, how it’s impacting your town and the businesses adapting to survive

        ‘My girl could die’: Chinchilla mum keeps kids home from school

        premium_icon ‘My girl could die’: Chinchilla mum keeps kids home from...

        News A Western Downs mother of four won’t be sending her kids to school this week...

        What will be closed and open in Chinchilla from today

        premium_icon What will be closed and open in Chinchilla from today

        News DOZENS of southwest Queensland businesses will close at noon today after the...