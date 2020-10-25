Woman suffers face burns after gas explosion south of Dalby
A WOMAN was transported to Toowoomba Hospital with minor burn injuries after a gas explosion in Millmerran Sunday afternoon, October 25.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said crews responded to reports of a gas explosion at a private residence at 1.46pm.
"A female patient suffered minor facial burns, and was transported to hospital in a stable condition," she said.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were not required to attend the private residence.
More to come...