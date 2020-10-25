Menu
TSS PHOTO: Queensland Ambulance Service. generic. QAS. Ambulance.
Woman suffers face burns after gas explosion south of Dalby

Peta McEachern
25th Oct 2020 4:04 PM
A WOMAN was transported to Toowoomba Hospital with minor burn injuries after a gas explosion in Millmerran Sunday afternoon, October 25.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said crews responded to reports of a gas explosion at a private residence at 1.46pm.

"A female patient suffered minor facial burns, and was transported to hospital in a stable condition," she said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were not required to attend the private residence.

More to come...

