Woman snaps at police for seizing her dog

DOG TAKEN: Christine April Kemp pleaded guilty to two charges, committing public nuisance and obstruction a police officer. Pic: Supplied

A MATURE Chinchilla woman who snapped at police who were assisting council take her dog, has faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court over the ordeal.

On Thursday, September 17, Christine April Kemp pleaded guilty to two charges, committing public nuisance and obstruction a police officer.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady said the incident occurred at 10am on August 19, when the Western Downs Regional Council enlisted the Chinchilla Police to help seize a dog.

“The defendant has yelled you’re not touching my dog, he’s on the f — king chain,” he said.

Sgt Brady said Kemp was standing on the footpath and told police she was going to get her dog, when police advised her not to.

“She was advised not to enter, that council would be taking the dog, (she then) walked directly into police making contact with them attempting to push past,” he said.

“The defendant was cautioned not to touch police or else she would be arrested, (she) again pushed into police with her shoulder.”

Kemp was subsequently arrested by police, Sgt Brady said she struggled against police and shouted, “come on mothers — keys,” and “let me go you c — ts.”

The court heard Kemp told police she didn’t care she was under arrest and called out her dog Minnie repeatedly before saying, “you’re not taking my f — king dog.”

Sgt Brady said young children heard the commotion from a nearby residence.

Speaking in court Kemp said, “it happened, I can’t change it, and I’m sorry for it.”

Magistrate Roger Stark took into account Kemps early plea of guilty, and lack of criminal history, noting the incident was “obviously out of character.”

Kemp was fined $250 for the two charges and did not record a conviction.