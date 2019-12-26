Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman was seriously injured in a farming accident in the Western Downs on December 26, 2019.
A woman was seriously injured in a farming accident in the Western Downs on December 26, 2019.
News

Woman seriously injured in farming accident

26th Dec 2019 2:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Toowoomba-based Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter has airlifted a woman, aged in her sixties, after she was injured in a farming accident earlier today.

The rescue chopper was sent to the scene, in the Western Downs region, at 8.30am.

Once at the scene, the aeromedical team worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service to treat the woman for a serious lower limb injury.

She was then flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

racq lifeflight surat gas aeromedical service toowoomba emergency western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHRISTMAS HORROR: Dog left with bullet wounds

        premium_icon CHRISTMAS HORROR: Dog left with bullet wounds

        News Police have launched an investigation after a dog was shot multiple times in Roma on Christmas Eve.

        Police urge caution these holidays: “Key lock your doors”

        premium_icon Police urge caution these holidays: “Key lock your doors”

        News Southwest crime spree: Criminals are getting away with the same MO with a recent...

        Gallery: Santa Fails

        premium_icon Gallery: Santa Fails

        News A visit from Santa a just one sleep away! So here are all your family Santa photos...

        ’To our wonderful farmers’: Bundy students offer well wishes

        premium_icon ’To our wonderful farmers’: Bundy students offer well wishes

        News A Bundaberg high school teacher had one simple task for her students in their last...