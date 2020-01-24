Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEBO: Woman airlifted after being kicked in the face by a horse. Generic image.
NEBO: Woman airlifted after being kicked in the face by a horse. Generic image.
News

Woman's serious facial injuries after horse kick

Melanie Whiting
24th Jan 2020 5:19 PM | Updated: 5:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital with serious facial injuries after she was kicked in the face by a horse near Nebo this afternoon.

The 27-year-old contract musterer suffered concussion and serious lacerations to her face and chin in the accident which happened just after midday.

RACQ CQ Rescue was tasked about 1pm and flew direct to a roadside adjacent to the cattle property she was working on, 50km southwest of Nebo.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter flew to Nebo Friday afternoon to airlift a woman kicked by a horse. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue
The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter flew to Nebo Friday afternoon to airlift a woman kicked by a horse. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue

The woman was conscious but unable to tell the rescue helicopter doctor or paramedic how the incident happened or how she came to be on the road between two paddocks.

She was treated and transported to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

It is the third serious incident RACQ CQ Rescue has attended involving animals on a cattle property this month.

RACQ CQ Rescue completed 689 tasks in 2019, making it the busiest year on record in the service's 24 year history.

breaking news editors picks horse mackay racq cq rescue nebo
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20 Roma drug/drink drivers named and shamed

        premium_icon 20 Roma drug/drink drivers named and shamed

        News From health professionals caught drug driving to Dad’s ‘smoking cones’ only hours before driving his children someplace, these are 20 of Roma’s drug and drink...

        Dad pleads guilty to drug-driving with kids

        premium_icon Dad pleads guilty to drug-driving with kids

        Crime A drug-driving dad of four has been banned from the roads.

        NEW VIEWS: Council launch $600k Bunya lookout

        premium_icon NEW VIEWS: Council launch $600k Bunya lookout

        News Visitors can now enjoy the mountain views from new heights.

        Grandma charged with trafficking $80k in drugs

        premium_icon Grandma charged with trafficking $80k in drugs

        Crime A South Burnett grandmother is facing over 60 drug-related charges.