Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A skydiver has been rushed to Ipswich Hospital after she suffered a hard landing at Toogoolawah today. Photo: Mark Scala.
A skydiver has been rushed to Ipswich Hospital after she suffered a hard landing at Toogoolawah today. Photo: Mark Scala.
News

Woman rushed to hospital after skydiving accident

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
27th Sep 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Skydiver who took a rough landing in Toogoolawah, 100km northwest of Ipswich, has been rushed to hospital.

The woman, who was skydiving this morning off the Brisbane Valley Highway, landed about 11am, suffering a lower leg injury.

Paramedics were called to the scene and took the patient to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the skydiver reportedly hit the ground harder than she may have anticipated.

The woman is reported to be in a stable condition.

 

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

skydiving skydiving accident toogoolawah
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman flees Roma on hotel fraud charges

        Premium Content Woman flees Roma on hotel fraud charges

        Crime DALBY Magistrates Court heard of the troubled few weeks a 47-year-old woman had after she fled the Maranoa town following a dispute at a hotel.

        Gofundme page set up in honour of fatal car crash victim

        Premium Content Gofundme page set up in honour of fatal car crash victim

        News The 31-year-old man was killed in a car crash near Cecil Plains.

        New outdoor space delivered for Tara Library

        Premium Content New outdoor space delivered for Tara Library

        News LIBRARY goers can now enjoy their favourite novel in the sun thanks to a new...

        ‘RIP mate’: Cecil Plains crash victim remembered

        Premium Content ‘RIP mate’: Cecil Plains crash victim remembered

        News FRIENDS have spoken about the shock of losing a mate in the prime of his life.