Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Woman run over on suburban street

by Chris Calcino
19th Jan 2020 9:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE have set up a crime scene after a woman was run over by a vehicle in a suburban Cairns street this morning.

Paramedics, firefighters and police officers were on scene at Birch St in Manunda about 5am, with the street blocked off from the English St intersection.

A crime scene has been established on Birch St in Manunda after a woman was run over by a vehicle. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
A crime scene has been established on Birch St in Manunda after a woman was run over by a vehicle. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

The forensic crash unit has set up a crime scene to isolate the area from the public.

The Cairns Post understands the woman was under the vehicle, although the extent of her injuries has not yet been confirmed.

In a separate incident in December, a man sleeping on a driveway was run over on nearby Hunt St in Manunda.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency police investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paranormal investigators to delve into the tales of Jimbour House

        premium_icon Paranormal investigators to delve into the tales of Jimbour...

        News A team of paranormal investigators will be leading guests through an investigation of the historic Western Downs landmark, Jimbour House.

        Blackall search and rescue enters second day

        Blackall search and rescue enters second day

        News Police are searching for a 78-year-old woman missing from Blackall.

        Parts of the region recieve 154mm overnight, more on the way

        premium_icon Parts of the region recieve 154mm overnight, more on the way

        News Forecasters reveal who received the most rain overnight

        WATCH: Extraordinary moment dust storm envelops Qld property

        premium_icon WATCH: Extraordinary moment dust storm envelops Qld property

        Weather The dust “almost instantly turned day to night”.