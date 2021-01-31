Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Woman pulled from surf at southern Coast beach

Scott Sawyer
30th Jan 2021 4:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman was pulled from the surf by onlookers after being battered by waves at a southern Coast beach.

A 28-year-old woman was being treated by paramedics at the southern end of Kings Beach late Saturday afternoon after a near-drowning, after she was hit by a wave and pushed under.

It was reported the woman had been swimming into shore against a strong rip when she was hit on the head by a wave and pushed under about 3.45pm Saturday.

Investigation kicks off into horror hinterland crash

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

Bystanders rushed in and pulled the woman to shore, emergency services were told.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were on scene and stabilising the woman, who was expected to be taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

She was understood to have had some breathing difficulties after the incident.

beach kings beach near drowning queensland ambulance service sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bid to ban ‘brutal’ calf roping at rodeos

        Premium Content Bid to ban ‘brutal’ calf roping at rodeos

        News Animal Liberation Queensland said it should be a ‘no-brainer’ decision for Agricultural Minister Mark Furner to ban calf roping at rodeos.

        Western Downs Hwy crash: Teen takes out multiple trees

        Premium Content Western Downs Hwy crash: Teen takes out multiple trees

        News A young man was transported to hospital after crashing his car on the Leichhardt...

        VIDEO: Child armed with blade attacks Chinchilla businessman

        Premium Content VIDEO: Child armed with blade attacks Chinchilla businessman

        News Child armed with scissors has business owner fearing for life

        FUTURE LEADERS: Miles students top state’s ATAR results

        Premium Content FUTURE LEADERS: Miles students top state’s ATAR results

        Education Miles graduating class of 2020 ranked as some of Queensland’s brightest students...