Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has been charged after she allegedly claimed to be a victim of the Cudlee Creek fire to obtain donations.
A woman has been charged after she allegedly claimed to be a victim of the Cudlee Creek fire to obtain donations.
Crime

'Fake' fire victim tried to scam donations, cops say

30th Dec 2019 7:03 AM

An accused fraudster has been charged over claims she posed as an Adelaide Hills fire victim.

Police said the woman, 39, of Murray Bridge, had "falsely claimed" to be a Cudlee Creek bushfire victim to obtain $300 in donations from an Adelaide Hills church.

She is also accused of trying to deceive Murray Bridge shops that she was a fire victim.

The unnamed woman was arrested last Friday and charged with deception.

She was bailed to appear in the Murray Bridge Magistrates Court in February.

bushfires crime donations scam

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfire burning at Barakula State Forest

        Bushfire burning at Barakula State Forest

        News Crews are aware of a bushfire in the Barakula State Forest.

        The Club Hotel’s Rodeo Street Party to ring in New Year

        The Club Hotel’s Rodeo Street Party to ring in New Year

        News There’s no better way to celebrate with the end of 2019 than with a good old...

        New year just around the corner, time to think about resolutions Zoe Bell

        New year just around the corner, time to think about...

        News With the New Year in just a couple of days, is there really any point to setting...

        Southwest police chasing alleged fuel thief in stolen ute

        premium_icon Southwest police chasing alleged fuel thief in stolen ute

        Breaking A driver in a stolen ute is on the run from southwest Queensland police, after...