Woman passenger killed in motorcycle crash on Warrego Hwy

FATAL CRASH: A woman has died following a motorcycle incident in Miles this afternoon.

FATAL CRASH: A woman has died following a motorcycle incident in Miles this afternoon.

A WOMAN has died after a single motorcycle crash in Miles today

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed that two people were involved in a single vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway near the BP in Miles at 12.20pm on February 29, 2020.

Police allege the riders were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

A witness from the scene said on social media that the woman involved was the passenger on the motorbike and sustained serious injuries in the crash before first aid was administered by an off-duty nurse while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Other witnesses on social media said the ambulance responded to the woman on the footpath however they couldn't save her and that the man was airlifted to hospital following the incident.

More to come...