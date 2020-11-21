Menu
One person has been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover near Sarina.
Woman ‘partly through’ windscreen in Bruce Highway crash

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
21st Nov 2020 9:20 AM | Updated: 9:47 AM
FIREFIGHTERS called to a single-vehicle rollover north of Sarina arrived on scene to find the occupant "partly through the windscreen".

A Queensland Fire and Service spokesman said CREWS were called to the crash near the crematorium along the Bruce Highway about 3km north of Sarina just before 1am.

"It was reported as one (person) trapped in the vehicle," the spokesman said.

"When we got there, no one was trapped - (the) occupant was partly through the windscreen.

"Not sure if that was through the incident or they were trying to get out of the vehicle."

It is understood the car had flipped several times in the incident before coming to land in a ditch.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a 23-year-old woman was involved in the crash which left the car "extensively damaged".

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated a woman at the scene before she was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

