A holidaymaker has been left seriously injured after a horror random attack.
Crime

Woman left with broken eye socket after random attack

by Elise Williams
25th Dec 2020 3:41 PM
A random horror attack on the Gold Coast has ruined one holidaymaker's Christmas, leaving her with severe injuries after she was punched in the face by a stranger.

The force of the blow was so significant the woman was left with a broken eye socket and knocked to the ground, while her friend made desperate attempts to help - and as a result, was also punched and kicked to the ground.

According to police, the two women - both visiting from the Northern Territory for the holiday season - were walking along Cavill Ave in Surfers Paradise about 11.30pm on December 23 when they were approached by two men.

One of the men is said to have made an inappropriate comment to the women before one woman responded, prompting a horror attack that left the holidaymaker in hospital with a serious injury to her face.

The incident has been likened by authorities to a coward punch, and has been described as "a very serious assault."

Police currently have no suspects in relation to the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who saw two men acting suspiciously in the area around 11.30pm on December 23 to come forward.

One of the men was wearing a navy and black hooded jumper and black shorts, while the other was wearing a black jumper and jeans.

There is no further description of the men.

If you can help, contact Policelink on 131444 or visit Crime Stoppers online.

crime police violence

