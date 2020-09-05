Menu
A woman was injured when she stepped on a stingray on Fraser Island.
Woman injured after stepping on stingray barb

Carlie Walker
5th Sep 2020 9:30 PM | Updated: 10:01 PM
A WOMAN has been flown off Fraser Island after stepping on a stingray's barbed tail.

The incident happened about 1.45pm on Saturday.

It's believed she had been jet skiing off the western side of the island, when she climbed off the ski and stepped directly onto the stingray barb.

The pilot landed the chopper at one of the island's helipads and the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic treated the patient on the beach, for an injury to her foot.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was in a stable condition when she was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital for further medical treatment.

fraser island hervey bay hospital racq lifeflight stingray
Fraser Coast Chronicle

