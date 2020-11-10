Woman in court for punching in boyfriend’s windscreen

DRAMATIC scenes unfolded on the streets of Chinchilla, as a woman leapt on to her partner's car and punched the windscreen repeatedly until it cracked, after a fight broke out between a young couple.

The altercation led to a young woman fronting Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday October 29, where she pleaded guilty to one charge of causing wilful damage, related to domestic violence.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told the court the fight broke out between the pair on September, 8.

The court heard when the man went to flee in his father's car, his girlfriend jumped on the bonnet and punched the windscreen until it cracked.

Sergeant Brady said the man had tried to get his partner off the car by blowing the horn and moving forward at slow speed - to no avail.

The woman's solicitor, Michael Corbin told the court the boyfriend had been abusive toward his client and stressed that she had also been put on medication recently to deal with mental health issues which affected her behaviour.

"She reacted poorly, but this sparked from the alleged victim... he had been abusive towards her, niggling at her, pushing her, and arguing with her," he said.

Mr Corbin also noted that the pair are no longer in a relationship together.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told the court that if someone is being abused, they generally don't decide to jump on the abuser's car to stop them from leaving.

Magistrate Mossop sentenced the woman to a nine months good behaviour order, and to pay $360 to the victim's father in restitution.