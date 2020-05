There was a two vehicle crash this morning in Roma.

There was a two vehicle crash this morning in Roma.

A WOMAN has been hospitalised after a two vehicle crash this morning.

The crash which happened on the intersection of Wyndham and Bowen St at 7.05am this morning had both police and Queensland Ambulance Service attending the scene.

One female driver was transported to Roma Hospital by QAS and the road is now clear.

The cause of the crash is not currently known.

More to come...