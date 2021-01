HOSPITALISED: A woman was transported to Kingaroy Hospital after she sustained a snake bite in the Bunya Mountains. Picture: Zizi Averill

HOSPITALISED: A woman was transported to Kingaroy Hospital after she sustained a snake bite in the Bunya Mountains. Picture: Zizi Averill

A woman’s weekend getaway to the Bunya Mountains resulted in a hospital trip after she was reportedly bitten by a snake.

Paramedics were called after the woman sustained the bite along Bunya Mountains Rd at 6.16pm on January 24.

She was transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.