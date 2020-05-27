Menu
PICTURE: Zoe Phillips
Woman hospitalised after crashing into cow

Lachlan Berlin
27th May 2020 5:00 PM
A WOMAN has been transported to Dalby Hospital after an accident on Dalby-Kogan Road.

The driver hit at cow at 7.15pm on May 26, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

“There was a motor vehicle crash between a single vehicle and a cow,” he said.

“They were transported to the Dalby hospital in a stable condition,.”

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said it happened near Beelbee Road.

“There were no major injuries,” she said.

“The vehicle appears to be written off.”

