Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics transported a woman in her 50s to hospital after she fell from a horse at Biloela on Sunday morning. Picture: Zizi Averill
Paramedics transported a woman in her 50s to hospital after she fell from a horse at Biloela on Sunday morning. Picture: Zizi Averill
News

Woman hits head after fall from horse

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
28th Feb 2021 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Paramedics have responded to Biloela where a woman reportedly hit her head after falling from a horse on Sunday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a private address at Biloela at 10.22am after reports a woman had fallen from a horse.

"Paramedics treated a woman in her 50s at the scene and she was transported to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions following a fall from a horse at a private address," the spokeswoman said.

This is the second person treated by paramedics after falling from a horse in the Gladstone region in the past 15 hours.

A man in his 50s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after falling from a horse at Gindoran.

biloela biloela hospital gladstone gladstone observer horse horse fall horse fall accidents qas queensland ambulance service
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Maranoa hotels can cut their power bill by $25k

        Premium Content How Maranoa hotels can cut their power bill by $25k

        News Here’s how motels and hotels across the Maranoa can access funding to cut their power bills by $25k:

        GRANTS: $21k in drought relief for Western Downs towns

        Premium Content GRANTS: $21k in drought relief for Western Downs towns

        News Miles, Drillham, and Warra have been successful in securing $21k to help relieve...

        Active thieves looking for ‘easy pickings’ in Chinchilla

        Premium Content Active thieves looking for ‘easy pickings’ in Chinchilla

        Crime WARNING: Police warn residents to lock up as active thieves in town are trying...

        Humungous grants for Darling Downs and southwest community groups

        Premium Content Humungous grants for Darling Downs and southwest community...

        News Hundreds of thousands of dollars are being spent on community groups and councils...