Woman hits head after fall from horse
Paramedics have responded to Biloela where a woman reportedly hit her head after falling from a horse on Sunday morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a private address at Biloela at 10.22am after reports a woman had fallen from a horse.
"Paramedics treated a woman in her 50s at the scene and she was transported to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions following a fall from a horse at a private address," the spokeswoman said.
This is the second person treated by paramedics after falling from a horse in the Gladstone region in the past 15 hours.
A man in his 50s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after falling from a horse at Gindoran.