Woman hit by truck on highway near Gympie dies

A WOMAN has died after being hit by a truck on the Bruce Highway near Gympie last night.

Police believe the woman got out of her car on the southbound side of the Bruce Highway near Mary Valley Link Road just before 7pm.

The woman was struck shortly afterwards according to initial police inquiries.

The woman was 47-years-old and described as local but police could not comment on what part of the region the woman was from.

Diversions on the highway were in place until late last night.

Police investigate a crash on the Bruce Highway near Kybong last week.

The highway tragedy is the second in less than a week after a man died following a serious crash near on the same stretch of highway.

His body was found last Tuesday near the highway after a single-vehicle crash the previous Thursday on the highway at Kybong.

The man, 28-year-old Jayden Alexander, was missing for five days before his body was discovered during a police search near the highway.

Jayden Alexander went missing from the scene of a crash on Thursday October 15. Photo: Frances Klein, My Police

Last night Forensic Crash Unit investigations were on the scene.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at ONLINE HERE or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers ONLINE HERE or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002211807 within the online suspicious activity form.