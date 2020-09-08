Menu
BUSTED: Woman hiding drugs, weapons, gives Chinchilla police a fake name. Pic: Supplied
News

Woman hiding drugs, weapons, gives police fake name

Peta McEachern
8th Sep 2020 2:55 PM
A CHINCHILLA woman is facing a rap sheet of charges and a date with court after police pulled over her red BMW.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the woman was intercepted by police Wednesday, September 2, when she provided a fake name.

A search of her car, and body, soon revealed why - the spokesman said police found weapons, drugs, and drug related utensils.

“Police will allege that the female driver provided a false name and was subsequently charged with drugs, utensils, weapons and unlicensed driving offences,” he said.

The woman is set to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court on seven charges.

