Woman hiding drugs, weapons, gives police fake name

A CHINCHILLA woman is facing a rap sheet of charges and a date with court after police pulled over her red BMW.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the woman was intercepted by police Wednesday, September 2, when she provided a fake name.

A search of her car, and body, soon revealed why - the spokesman said police found weapons, drugs, and drug related utensils.

“Police will allege that the female driver provided a false name and was subsequently charged with drugs, utensils, weapons and unlicensed driving offences,” he said.

The woman is set to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court on seven charges.