Woman found covered in mud after allegedly evading police

A Dalby woman was found covered in mud after she allegedly evaded by police to avoid a random breath test.

Police were conducting patrols along Pratten St about 4.35pm on March 25, when they observed a 28-year-old woman driving allegedly false plates.

After undertaking a licence check on the vehicle, it was alleged the woman’s licence was disqualified by a court order.

Dalby police activated their lights to intercept the vehicle, with the woman appearing to slow down and stop, before she allegedly accelerated and sped away.

After they conducted further patrols, police discovered the vehicle had been bogged, with the woman allegedly located near the vehicle.

She allegedly told police the vehicle had been there for a week.

The woman was subsequently arrested, and taken to Dalby Hospital for blood tests.

She was later charged with evading police, driving without a licence, driving under the influence of liquor, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, and driving with false plates.

She will face Dalby Magistrates Court on April 20.

