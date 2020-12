IN HOSPITAL: Two women were hospitalised after they crashed their car into a fence in Warra on Boxing Day. Picture: Zizi Averill

Two women were hospitalised after their car crashed into a fence near Dalby overnight.

Paramedics rushed to the single vehicle crash along Warra Kogan Rd near Logie Rd about 6.54pm on December 26.

A woman in her 70s suffered back, chest, and arm injuries and had be to flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

A woman in her 50s suffered shoulder and neck pain, and was transported to Dalby Hospital in a stable condition as well.