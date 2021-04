HORSE FALL: A woman was flown to Toowoomba Hospital after she reportedly fell of a horse south of Dalby on April 24. Picture: Dominic Elsome

A woman had to be flown to hospital after she was thrown from her horse at a rural property south of Dalby.

Paramedics rushed to assist the woman in her 60s in Yagaburne before 10am on Saturday, where she reportedly suffered a head injury.

She was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition at 10.05am.

