A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after becoming infected with meningococcal disease (file image)
News

Woman fights for life from meningococcal

by James Hall
12th Apr 2021 4:05 PM

A 21-year-old Adelaide woman is in a critical condition after becoming infected with an invasive case of meningococcal disease.

South Australian health authorities said the strain was yet to be identified as close contacts of the woman were traced and identified.

Six people who came into contact with the infected case were directed to receive clearance antibiotics.

The concerning infection comes after a 29-year-old man from Adelaide died in March with a serotype W strain of the disease.

"There have been two cases of invasive meningococcal disease reported in SA to date this year, compared to one recorded at the same time last year," SA Health said in a statement on Monday.

