Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime scene declared following woman’s death in at Surfers Paradise
Crime scene declared following woman’s death in at Surfers Paradise
News

Woman falls to her death from Gold Coast high-rise

by Elise Williams
17th Nov 2020 9:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Multiple crime scenes have been declared at a Gold Coast apartment complex after a woman fell from a 22nd-floor unit overnight.

The woman fell from the Condor Ocean View Apartments on Riverview Parade in Surfers Paradise about 1am, suffering critical injuries.

The apartment and the surrounding areas this morning remain a crime scene, while specialist police on scene. 

It's understood the woman had only moved to the apartment recently after escaping a domestic violence situation.

A full police investigation is under way, however initial inquiries suggest the woman's death is non suspicious.

The public are asked to avoid the area.

Lifeline: 131114

Originally published as Woman falls to her death from Gold Coast high-rise

More Stories

death fall gold coast high rise surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Serious truck v car crash closes down Leichhardt Hwy

        Premium Content Serious truck v car crash closes down Leichhardt Hwy

        News BREAKING: Emergency services are rushing to the scene of a serious crash involving a truck and a car on the Leichhardt Highway.

        • 17th Nov 2020 9:40 AM
        Morning drinks behind the wheel land Miles dad in court

        Premium Content Morning drinks behind the wheel land Miles dad in court

        News THIS Miles dad made the costly decision to drink on a morning drive from Chinchilla...

        Raid uncovers small grow operation in Chinchilla

        Premium Content Raid uncovers small grow operation in Chinchilla

        News AN ELDERLY woman faced court after police uncovered a small grow operation in her...

        Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        Premium Content Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        News Premier warns travellers from Adelaide of possible travel restrictions