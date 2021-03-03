Woman and elderly man held hostage: cops

An elderly man and a woman have allegedly been held hostage as police try to track down a person accused over the siege.

An elderly man and a woman have allegedly been held hostage as police try to track down a person accused over the siege.

A man and a woman have been arrested and another is on the run after an elderly man and a young woman were allegedly held hostage in a Newcastle home.

The siege allegedly occurred early on Wednesday morning in the NSW harbour city when police were called to a residence on Park Avenue, Kotara following a report that a 24-year-old woman was being held against her will.

It's believed the 24-year-old woman had escaped and had contacted police at 3.50am and claimed a woman, aged 30, and two men, aged 29 and 36, had held her captive, police say.

After she left the residence the two men and woman are accused of threatening an 88-year-old man who was asleep at the time.

Police cordoned off the area and brought in negotiators to resolve the situation.

The alleged incident occurred in Park Avenue, Kotara, a suburb of Newcastle. Picture: Google Maps

The 88-year-old man was able to leave the home about 5.50am, uninjured, police say.

A 36-year-old man, who allegedly fled the home, was arrested in nearby Howell Street, while a 30-year-old woman was arrested at the property.

Both the man and woman are assisting police with their inquiries.

However, police are still to locate a 29-year-old man who is also accused of holding the couple hostage.

"An investigation into the circumstances leading up to and during the incident is now under way, including allegations the younger woman had been held against her will in the days prior to today's incident," police said in a statement.

Anyone with any information that may assist investigators is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Woman, elderly man held hostage: cops