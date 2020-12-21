Menu
A woman has been killed in a unit fire in Zillmere. Picture: 9 News/Twitter
News

Woman dies in northside unit fire

by Danielle O’Neal
21st Dec 2020 6:51 PM
A crime scene has been declared after a woman died in a unit fire at Zillmere in Brisbane's north this afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in Maher St about 4.15pm after reports that smoke was issuing from a small villa.

It was extinguished by 4.30pm and it was discovered that a woman had died inside the villa.

"Crews fought very hard to get through to the rear bedroom where unfortunately they located a female resident who unfortunately has been a fatality today," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer Chris Potts told media at the scene.

One other person was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Fire investigators and police are at the scene.

