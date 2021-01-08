Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has died after being struck by a car outside hospital.
A woman has died after being struck by a car outside hospital.
Crime

Woman dies after being struck by car outside hospital

by Will Zwar
8th Jan 2021 9:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been killed after being struck by a car in Alice Springs, outside the hospital on Gap Rd.

St John Ambulance Territory Duty manager Craig Garraway said the incident happened about 9.30pm on Thursday night.

"Basically it's a car versus pedestrian … it happened outside the hospital, or in the hospital car park, in that area," he said.

"Hospital staff have moved the patient into the hospital."

St John Ambulance didn't attend the incident given it was just outside the hospital where other emergency services were available.

It is the second pedestrian fatality in two days in the Northern Territory, after a man was struck by three cars on the Stuart Hwy at Knuckey Lagoon 24 hours earlier.

NT Police have been contacted for comment.

 

will.zwar@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Woman dies after being struck by car outside hospital

car crash road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Premium Content Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Politics From a kava bowl to free tickets for the biggest music events and sporting grand finals, these are the gifts declared by federal MPs in 2020.

        BREAKING: Flood warning issued for Western Downs

        Premium Content BREAKING: Flood warning issued for Western Downs

        News The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood warning for the Western Downs as...

        Storm cuts power to hundreds of Western Downs homes

        Premium Content Storm cuts power to hundreds of Western Downs homes

        News BREAKING: Hundreds of Western Downs Homes left without power as storm tears through...

        Storm set to unleash on Western Downs

        Premium Content Storm set to unleash on Western Downs

        News Chinchilla and Dalby are set for a drenching as a weather system inches closer...