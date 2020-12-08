Menu
Police on scene at Miami. Picture: Rosie Ball
Woman dies after being hit by car

by Jacob Miley and Luke Mortimer
8th Dec 2020 12:40 PM
A WOMAN in her 60s has died in hospital after being struck by a car on the Gold Coast overnight.

Police said a woman attempted to run across the Gold Coast Highway at Miami, at the intersection of Riviera Rd, when she was struck by a vehicle travelling south just after 7pm.

A pedestrian suffered critical injuries when they were hit by a car at Miami. Picture: Rosie Ball
The pedestrian, a 61-year-old Miami woman, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital but died a short time later.

Police said the driver of the car was not physically injured.

A pedestrian suffered critical injuries when they were hit by a car at Miami on Monday night. Picture: Rosie Ball
The police Forensic Crash Unit has been tasked to investigate.

Witnesses or motorists who may have dashcam footage have been encouraged to phone Policelink on 131 444.


