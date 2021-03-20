A woman is set to be flown for speciality treatment at a major Brisbane hospital after she suffered critical injuries during a horror crash 200kms west of Rockhampton.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was rushed to Emerald Hospital in a critical condition after her car flipped on Selma Rd, Emerald about 7.45am.

The RACQ Capricorn helicopter takes off to the accident 200km west of Rockhampton. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Heli

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the critically injured woman is due to be flown from the Emerald Hospital by RACQ's rescue helicopter to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, along with the assistance of the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

It's understood an extensive emergency response was required to help the woman, who was trapped inside her vehicle for sometime.

Originally published as Woman critical after horror rollover