Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Woman critical after horror rollover

by Elise Williams
20th Mar 2021 4:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A woman is set to be flown for speciality treatment at a major Brisbane hospital after she suffered critical injuries during a horror crash 200kms west of Rockhampton.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was rushed to Emerald Hospital in a critical condition after her car flipped on Selma Rd, Emerald about 7.45am.

The RACQ Capricorn helicopter takes off to the accident 200km west of Rockhampton. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Heli
The RACQ Capricorn helicopter takes off to the accident 200km west of Rockhampton. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Heli

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the critically injured woman is due to be flown from the Emerald Hospital by RACQ's rescue helicopter to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, along with the assistance of the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

It's understood an extensive emergency response was required to help the woman, who was trapped inside her vehicle for sometime.

Originally published as Woman critical after horror rollover

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Property The latest real estate price predictions show Queensland house prices are on the march across more than 280 suburbs and towns.

        GRANTS: 23k for Western Downs grassroots community programs

        Premium Content GRANTS: 23k for Western Downs grassroots community programs

        Council News The council allocated $23300 to grassroots community events and programs as part of...

        Youth crim released after robbing Toowoomba war veteran

        Premium Content Youth crim released after robbing Toowoomba war veteran

        Crime A young man who broke into the home a of 98-year-old Toowoomba war veteran, was...

        Reason for Western Downs vaccine snub revealed

        Premium Content Reason for Western Downs vaccine snub revealed

        Health The Australian Department of Health has revealed why residents in the region can...