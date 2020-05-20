Woman chopped in half and shoved in suitcases

The family of a British woman who was found chopped in half and shoved into two suitcases say they are devastated.

Phoenix Netts, 28, was found in a forest 90 minutes southeast of Birmingham where she was killed.

There was evidence that attempts had been made to burn the remains.

A female accused killer and her male accomplice had charges read out in court on Wednesday Australian time over the murder which has shocked the UK.

Gareeca Conita Gordon, 27, was charged with murdering Ms Netts, while Mahesh Sorathiya, 38, of Wolverhampton, was charged with helping her move the body.

"As a family we are devastated with what has happened to Phoenix," Ms Netts' family said in a statement.

They said they were trying to "come to terms with the loss of Phoenix in such tragic circumstances."

"We have family and good friends supporting us and our thanks go out to all of them," the family said.

"We would also like to thank all the police officers involved in the investigation for their hard work and sensitivity."

Murder victim Phoenix Netts was 28. Picture: Supplied

The case was being heard at Bristol Crown Court, two hours west of London.

The motive for the murder, and the exact cause of death were yet to be made public.

The case was due to be moved to Birmingham Crown Court for a hearing on November 10.

Mr Justice Garnham, presiding in Wednesday's hearing that the accused did not attend, said he was appalled.

"The background to this case are allegations of the most appalling type," he said.

"However, this applicant's (Sorathiya) alleged involvement in these appalling alleged events relates to his transporting of the defendant Gordon to the place where she was stopped and they were arrested.

"There is no suggestion that he was involved in the alleged offence of murder itself."

The murder happened some time between April 14 and May 12, with the body at some point cut up before it was transported.

Gordon and Sorathiya were caught last week when their car was reported to police as driving erratically near the quarry.

Police stopped the vehicle and found Ms Netts' body in two suitcases.

A post mortem did not provide clear evidence of the cause of death and more tests were expected.

One of Ms Nett's neighbours, Wahidur Rahman, 50, said she "was a really nice young girl. She was lovely."

"It's so shocking that she's been killed and then cut up," the neighbour said.

"I thought something might have happened to her because I hadn't seen her in a while.

"The forensics have been in her bedroom for a few days now and today they blacked out the windows."

