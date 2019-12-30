Menu
A shopping trip turned into a frightening ordeal for a woman and child who became trapped in an outside lift for more than 70 minutes. They have been freed.
Woman and child trapped in lift in 40C heat

by Ben Harvy
30th Dec 2019 1:39 PM

A woman and child trapped in an outside lift for more than 70 minutes have been freed in front of concerned shoppers at Rundle Mall.

The MFS received emergency calls that the pair was stuck inside a malfunctioning lift just after 12.20pm on Monday, as the mercury soared.

There are conflicting reports about whether airconditioning was being supplied to the lift during the ordeal.

The lifts operate next to Kmart, near Twin St, and have a glass exterior so they can be seen by people below.

Two trucks and eight firefighters responded to the incident.

