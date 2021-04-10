Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The rescue helicopter is en route following a single vehicle crash in Booyal. File Photo.
The rescue helicopter is en route following a single vehicle crash in Booyal. File Photo.
Breaking

Woman, child flown to hospital following crash at Booyal

Holly Cormack
10th Apr 2021 7:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 9.18am:

A woman and girl have been flown to Bundaberg Hospital. 

The child was transported in a stable condition with injuries to her lower legs. 

The woman is uninjured. 

Earlier 7.57am:

Paramedics are on scene at a single-car crash in Booyal, where a woman and girl are reportedly entrapped in the vehicle.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, emergency services were called to the Bruce Highway at 6.28am this morning.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked.

bundaberg crash 2021 north burnett crash 2021
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queen's sorrow as PM sums up sadness

        Premium Content Queen's sorrow as PM sums up sadness

        News Scott Morrison has summed up the feelings of billions and spoken emotionally to the Queen, as an outpouring of grief spans the globe after Prince Philip’s death.

        Blue-eyed surfer becomes dad-of-50 in sperm bank glitch

        Premium Content Blue-eyed surfer becomes dad-of-50 in sperm bank glitch

        News There are now fears he could have fathered dozens more

        Drought relief provided to Miles and Tara farmers

        Premium Content Drought relief provided to Miles and Tara farmers

        News Western Downs farmers who have been doing it tough have received much needed...

        Millions invested in drought-research hubs to grow farm jobs

        Premium Content Millions invested in drought-research hubs to grow farm jobs

        News Millions of dollars are being invested in a drought research hub at the University...