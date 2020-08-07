Woman charged over Broncos star sex tape leak

The woman alleged to be at the centre of a revenge porn scandal involving Brisbane Broncos star Kotoni Staggs has been criminally charged as new details have emerged over the leaked sex tape.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Brisbane woman McKenzie Robinson, 18, was on Thursday charged with distributing a prohibited visual recording after an explicit video of the 21-year-old Broncos centre surfaced on social media earlier this week.

Robinson has been issued with a notice to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court next month over the alleged leaking of the footage.

McKenzie Robinson has been charged with distributing videos of Broncos star Kotoni Staggs Picture Pinterest

The video, which began circulating on social media on Tuesday, depicts the NRL star with a woman alleged to be Robinson, who is filming with a phone camera.

After the video emerged, Staggs made a complaint to police, alleging the video had been released without his consent.

The Courier-Mail understands Robinson and Staggs met after the woman sent him a private message on Instagram and the pair slept together shortly afterwards.

During the sexual encounter, Robinson allegedly asked Staggs if she could film the video, telling the 21-year-old he could "trust" her, it will be alleged by police.

It will be alleged Staggs claimed the woman repeatedly messaged and phoned him following the romp and asked him whether he would have a threesome with her and a friend.

Staggs is believed to have told the woman to stop contacting him several weeks before the video was released.

It is understood police executed a search warrant at Robinson's Newstead home on Tuesday and she attended the Fortitude Valley Police Station on Thursday.

In a social media post of Robinson, which is featured on an Instagram page that says it is dedicated to "empowerment and love", she describes herself as a "holistic wellness coach".

In the bio, Robinson says she is a "kind and gentle soul with a super thick skin".

"I am a (sic) empath and have a huge high energy connection to the universe through crystals, meditation, aromatherapy and oracle readings," the post on the page reads.

When contacted by The Courier-Mail, Staggs' lawyer Dave Garratt said his client was "very grateful to the Queensland Police Service for the way they have handled the investigation and how professional they have been".

"Mr Staggs is extremely embarrassed and disappointed that his private life has been brought into the public domain. It has caused embarrassment to him, his family and the club and he is hoping to put this behind him now and leave it with the authorities," he said.

Solicitor Jason Jacobson, who acts for Robinson, declined to comment "at this stage".

The NRL Integrity Unit has cleared Staggs to play ahead of tonight's NRL clash with South Sydney.

