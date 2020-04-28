Menu
Police tape.
Crime

Woman charged, baby fights for life after alleged assault

by Cormac Pearson
28th Apr 2020 10:04 AM
A BABY remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after it was allegedly assaulted by a 28-year-old woman on the Sunshine Coast more than a month ago.

On Sunday, March 22, two women took the unconscious three-week old baby to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The baby was moved to Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane shortly after due to the seriousness of the injuries.

Police investigated the case for a month before detectives from Sunshine Coast Child Protection Investigation unit charged the 28-year-old with grievous bodily harm.

The woman appeared in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Saturday, but was granted bail and will reappear in early July.

Police are asking the public for information regarding the incident as they try and build a timeline of events.

