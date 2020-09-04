Menu
A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing two teenage boys in the early hours of Friday morning, leaving them both with serious injuries.
Crime

Woman charged after double stabbing

by Emily Halloran
4th Sep 2020 10:49 AM
A WOMAN has been charged after allegedly stabbing two people in Surfers Paradise.

Police allege a physical alternation broke out between "a large number of people" on The Esplanade about 2.35am on Friday morning.

During the fight, it's alleged a 37-year-old woman approached a man and used a knife to stab him in his left rib cage.

It's then alleged she stabbed a second person, understood to be a 17-year-old, twice in the lungs before running from the scene.

Both men - who are in their late teens - were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The woman from Boronia Heights was found a short time later and charged with wounding and grievous bodily harm.

A Queensland Police media spokesman said the woman had also been charged with failure to comply with COVID-19 public health directions.

She will appear in Southport Magistrates court later on Friday.

 

Originally published as Woman charged after double stabbing in Surfers

