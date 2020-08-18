Woman caught driving defective car unlicensed twice in one day

TRAFFIC OFFENCES: A Chinchilla woman was busted driving unlicensed twice in one day.Pic: Noelle Bobrige

AFTER a Chinchilla woman was pulled up by police for driving a defective car unlicensed, she decided to hop behind the wheel again hours later adding more charges to her traffic rap sheet.

Kristy Mirinda Doll faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 6, for the following six traffic charges; driving on a suspended licence, driving with an expired licence, not having the correct address on her licence, driving during a number plate disqualification period, failure to appear, and driving a defective car.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court on February 25, Doll was first pulled over by Chinchilla police on Wood St, then later on Sommerfeld Cres.

"At 8.20am police intercepted the defendants vehicle… checks on her licence revealed it was subject to a SPER suspension," snr const Tahana said.

"Further checks revealed she had been subject to an infringement notice that had not been paid… and that was the reason for her SPER suspension."

Snr const Tahana said police noticed the car was in no condition to be driven on the road as the front two tires were bald - resulting in Doll's car being immobilised effective immediately.

"The defendant was given permission to drive the vehicle back to her new residential address," she said.

"The immobilisation order was explained in full."

Just an hour later police intercepted Doll driving on Sommerfeld Cres, and her excuses for was that she was driving her car to a mates place to be fixed - although snr const Tahana said the address was not one of a qualified or registered mechanic.

In regards to driving on an expired licence, at 5.20pm on July 1, snr const Tahana said police pulled Doll over on Mackie St, and when police checked her licence they found it was expired.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said she took Doll's early plea of guilty into consideration when handing down her sentence.

For driving while on a SPER suspension Doll was fined $50, and for driving unlicensed she was fined $150 and disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.

Ms Mossop said for the remaining three charges Doll would be fined $350, and a conviction was recorded.

For failing to appear Doll was convicted and not further punished, and a conviction was not recorded for the offence.